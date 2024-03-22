×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 19:34 IST

CBSE Disaffiliates 20 Schools Nationwide for Malpractices

The board had conducted surprise inspections in CBSE-affiliated schools nationwide to ensure compliance with affiliation and examination bye-laws.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
CBSE
CBSE Disaffiliates 20 Schools Nationwide for Malpractices | Image:PTI
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken stringent action against several schools across the country, disaffiliating 20 institutions and downgrading the affiliation of three others, revealed CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta on Friday. Gupta disclosed that the board had conducted surprise inspections in CBSE-affiliated schools nationwide to ensure compliance with affiliation and examination bye-laws. During these inspections, several schools were found to be engaging in malpractices, including enrolling dummy students, ineligible candidates, and maintaining inadequate records.

Following thorough inquiries into the matter, CBSE has decided to disaffiliate 20 schools and downgrade the affiliation of three others, as per Gupta's statement. Among the disaffiliated schools, five are located in Delhi, with additional instances in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Dehradun, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh.

Moreover, the CBSE has identified schools in Delhi, Punjab, and Assam for the downgrading of their affiliation status.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 19:34 IST

