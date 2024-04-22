Advertisement

Ranchi, Jharkhand: Days after Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi’s brother-in-law Rakesh Tiwari died in a road accident near Grand Trunk Road (GT) Road in Nirsa, Jharkhand, a video has emerged capturing the tragic mishap.

The 30-second video vividly shows the moment of impact as the car rammed into a divider near Nirsa Market Chowk. It's clear how severe the crash was. The aftermath is heart-wrenching, with Rajesh Tiwari losing his life and Sarita Tiwari sustaining critical injuries.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law Rakesh Tiwari died in a road accident. Pankaj Tripathi's sister was injured in this accident.



When the mishap occurred, Rakesh and Sarita were heading to West Bengal from the Gopalganj district of Bihar. Rakesh, who was working for the Indian Railways and was stationed at Chittaranjan was declared dead at the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH), Dhanbad, where they were rushed to after the accident.

Tripathi’s sister, who suffered a leg fracture, is out of danger, SNMMCH Emergency HOD Dr Dinesh Kumar Gindauria said.

The family and the community have been deeply shaken by the incident, sending shockwaves through everyone involved.

The actor, who was recently seen in Netflix's "Murder Mubarak" and "Main Atal Hoon," had lost his father in August last year.

The family had also issued an official statement, “It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years."

Global road crash fatalities have decreased by 5%, yet India sees a rise in its numbers.

According to the Global Status Report on Road Safety by the World Health Organization, road traffic deaths worldwide have decreased by 5% annually to 1.19 million.

However, India is witnessing a rise in its numbers. Despite this global decline, road traffic crashes persist as the primary cause of death among children and youth aged five to 29 years, with more than two deaths occurring every minute and over 3,200 per day.

Since 2010, there has been a 5% decrease in road traffic deaths globally, with annual deaths totaling 1.19 million. In India, according to the "Road Accidents in India 2022" report released in November 2023, the number of road crash deaths rose from 1,50,785 in 2018 to 1,53,792 in 2021. This marks an increase from 1.3 lakh deaths reported in 2010.