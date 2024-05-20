CCTV Video Captures Pune Teen Drinking in Bar Before Porshe Accident That Killed 2

Advertisement

Pune: A CCTV video has emerged wherein the 17-year-old boy, whose Porsche crushed 2 people to death in Pune, is seen consuming alcohol with his friends. The CCTV video from Cosie Bar is reported to have been captured moments before the mishap. Reports claimed that the teenager was celebrating his Class 12 results with friends.

In the video, the teenager is seen with his friends in a joyful setting, surrounded by alcohol bottles. He is only four months away from turning 18.

A screengrab from the viral video

How The Juvenile Got Bail in 15 Hours

A juvenile court has granted bail to a teen within 15 hours of the incident, imposing several conditions. The court instructed the teen to study traffic rules and work with the Traffic Police for 15 days. Additionally, he must write a 300-word essay on the societal impact of road accidents and potential solutions.

The court noted that the crime was not severe enough to warrant denying bail to the juvenile, who is reportedly connected to VVIPs.

Furthermore, the court-mandated the teen to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and seek rehabilitation at a de-addiction centre. He is also required to make a presentation on traffic rules before the Juvenile Justice Board. The court emphasized that he should assist road accident victims in the future.

Case to be Registerd Against Father, Bar

Meanwhile, an official part of the probing team said that cases will be registered against the father of a teen, who was driving a luxury car when it got involved in a fatal accident in Pune, and the bar that "served the boy liquor". The 17-year-old car driver was detained after a case was registered against him. He was produced in a juvenile court which granted him bail only in 15 hours.

“In the accident case, the father of the accused and the bar which served liquor to the juvenile/accused are being proceeded against under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act,” Pune City Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said in a statement.

As per section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, a person with actual control or charge of a child can be punished if he assaults, abandons or neglects the child wilfully, and abuses him, causing mental or physical illness. Section 77 pertains to giving liquor or drugs to a child.

How, When Did The Mishap Happen?

The accident took place on Sunday and two people were killed when a speeding luxury car driven by a juvenile hit their motorcycle in Pune city. The accident took place around 3.15 am in Kalyani Nagar when a group of friends after a party at a restaurant in the area was returning home on their motorbikes.

Near the Kalyani Nagar junction, a speeding luxury car hit one of the motorcycles following which its two riders fell from the vehicle and died on the spot, as per the FIR.

After knocking down the duo, the car crashed into the roadside pavement railings, it said. A video surfaced on social media wherein a group of people was seen thrashing the driver as he tried to come out of the crashed car.

2 Killed After Porsche Hits Two-wheeler In Pune City; Minor Detained

.

.

The deceased have been identified as Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, as per the FIR.

A case was registered against the car driver at the Yerawada police station under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.