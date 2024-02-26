Updated April 20th, 2022 at 11:21 IST
Ceasefire agreements with three Naga insurgent groups extended
Ceasefire agreements with three Naga insurgent groups extended
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) The Centre has extended the ceasefire agreement signed with three Naga insurgent groups for one more year.
In a statement, the Union Home Ministry said the agreements are with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-NK (NSCN-NK), National Socialist Council of Nagaland- Reformation (NSCN-R) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland K-Khango (NSCN K-Khango). “It was decided to extend the ceasefire agreements for a further period of one year with effect from April 28, 2022 to April 27, 2023 with NSCN-NK and NSCN-R and from April 18, 2022 to April 17, 2023 with NSCN K-Khango,” the statement said.
Advertisement
These pacts were signed on Tuesday.
On September 8, 2021, the central government had signed a ceasefire agreement with another faction of the Naga insurgent led by dreaded militant Niki Sumi.
Advertisement
These outfits are breakaway factions of dominant groups NSCN-IM and NSCN-K.
The government had signed a framework agreement with the major Naga group NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015 in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Advertisement
The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough made in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland which started soon after India's Independence in 1947.
However, the talks with the NSCN-IM are currently going nowhere as the group has been insisting for a separate Naga flag and constitution, a demand rejected by the central government. PTI ACB DV DV
Advertisement
Published April 20th, 2022 at 11:21 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi visits IndiaWeb Stories7 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.