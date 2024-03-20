Advertisement

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday vehemently opposed any stay on the law pertaining to the appointment of election commissioners, dismissing challenges as politically motivated. In a statement, the government argued that objections to the Chief Election Commissioners Act lack merit and are based on unfounded assertions.

Petitioners failed to present any valid concerns: Centre

Highlighting the absence of objections regarding the competence or eligibility of the newly appointed commissioners, the government emphasized that objections were centered around vague and unsupported claims. Furthermore, it stated that the petitioners failed to present any valid concerns about the qualifications of candidates for Constitutional posts.

The Chief Election Commissioners Act, which altered the composition of the selection panel for election commissioners, has sparked debates over the independence of the Election Commission.

Critics have raised concerns over the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel, potentially compromising impartiality.

However, the government defended the removal of the Chief Justice from the panel, asserting that individuals holding high office, including members of the judiciary, are presumed to act fairly.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a petition challenging the exclusion of the Chief Justice from the selection panel, amidst preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The recent focus on the Chief Election Commissioners Act intensified following the appointment of two new Election Commissioners shortly before the announcement of election dates.

Despite challenges to their appointments, they remain in their positions pending Supreme Court rulings.

The latest petition against the CEC Act has been filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms, an independent organization advocating for electoral and political reforms.