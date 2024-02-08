Advertisement

With the countdown to the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya underway, Nagpur's chef Vishnu Manohar is gearing up to prepare 7000 kg of 'Ram Halwa' for the event. For this purpose, he has crafted a special 12,000-liter capacity cauldron, and the cooking will take place in the Ram Mandir premises.

Details about the unique cauldron

Chef Vishnu Manohar shared details about the unique cauldron, weighing 1300 to 1400 kg, made of steel with an iron central part to prevent burning during halwa preparation.

The dimensions are 10 feet by 10 feet, and it can hold 12,000 liters, allowing the preparation of 7000 kg of halwa. A crane is necessary for its handling, and the spatula, weighing 10 to 12 kgs, has holes for efficient cooking.

Ingredients for the Halwa



The chef outlined the ingredients for the halwa, including 900 kg of rava, 1000 kg of ghee, 1000 kg of sugar, 2000 liters of milk, 2500 liters of water, 300 kg of dry fruits, and 75 kg of cardamom powder. Once prepared, the prasad will be offered to Ram Lala and distributed to approximately 1.5 lakh people.

Chef referred to the initiative as "Kar Seva to Pak Seva," emphasizing the emotional significance attached to it. He highlighted the transformation in Ayodhya from the time of the movement to the present, expressing the heightened excitement in today's Ayodhya.

Manohar has a history of association with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and has actively participated in Kar Seva in Ayodhya.

His culinary contribution for the consecration ceremony reflects his deep connection and commitment to the cause.