Published 18:44 IST, November 11th 2024
'Censure Rahul Gandhi's Lies': BJP Writes to EC Over His Controversial Remarks Against Party, RSS
In a formal letter, the BJP called for action against Rahul Gandhi, claiming his statement was baseless and intended to mislead the public.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Rahul Gandhi | Image: Facebook
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:21 IST, November 11th 2024