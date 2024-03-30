Advertisement

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday announced in the territorial assembly that those who are 100-years-old and above, would be extended monthly assistance of Rs 7,000.

Replying to a question by DMK Leader of Opposition R Siva during Question Hour, the Chief Minister said there were very few centenarians in the Union Territory and they would get the assistance.

"There are only seven persons who have turned 100 and they would get the assistance through the Department of Women and Child Development which is now tasked with the implementation of old age pension to the aged persons," he said.

Besides, Rangasamy also said the government would hike the assistance from Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,000 a month to the senior citizens in the age group of 95 years and 100 years.

He said as many as 15,000 applications received under different categories seeking monthly assistance would be approved soon and these additional beneficiaries would get assistance in a month's time.

Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam told Congress member M Vaithianathan that with students showing no interest to do courses in polytechnic colleges, the administration had converted the women's polytechnic here into engineering colleges. He also ruled out the possibility of shifting the women's polytechnic to some other location.

Vaithianathan said he had made a study and found that students were willing to do courses in polytechnic colleges. Parents wanted the institutions to function without closure, he added.

Namassivayam told the DMK Deputy Leader of Opposition A M Nazeem that the government had requested the Centre to accord permission to the territorial government to create a service commission in the UT to recruit staff locally for the posts coming under categories B, C and D. "The Union Public Service commission can post staff for Grade A posts," he said.

Members belonging to both the ruling AINRC and opposition blocks informed the House that a majority of the staff recruited through UPSC and posted in Puducherry in the Education and Health Departments hailed from northern part of the country.

The MLAs pointed out that the language issue was a hurdle for the people here, particularly in hospitals.

Independent member G Nehru staged a walkout during Zero Hour in the assembly. The member alleged that retail petrol bunks in Puducherry meant for the Scheduled Castes from the UT were grabbed and sought to be allotted at the instance of a political leader to outsiders.

Nehru specifically referred to the name of the political leader allegedly grabbing the licences. This sparked a heated argument between the members and those in the opposition. Speaker R Selvam intervened and expunged Nehru's remarks.

The Chief Minister also told the member that there should be no specific reference to a political leader. "The member has the right to point out his grievances and care should be taken that no specific reference to a political leader should be made," Rangasamy said.

However, the independent member walked out in protest against his remarks being expunged.

