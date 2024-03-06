×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 10:08 IST

Central Agencies Warn Of Possible 'Khalistan Mischief' During PM's Kashmir Rally

Security apparatus in Jammu and Kashmir of possible mischief by Pro-Khalistani elements during PM Modi's rally in Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.

Reported by: Gursimran Singh
BREAKING: Central Agencies warn of possible 'Khalistan Mischief' during PM's Kashmir Rally
BREAKING: Central Agencies warn of possible 'Khalistan Mischief' during PM's Kashmir Rally | Image:Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir: Central Intelligence Agencies have warned security apparatus in Jammu and Kashmir of possible mischief by Pro-Khalistani elements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar tomorrow afternoon. The agencies have sounded an alert based on multiple calls being made by Gurpatwant Pannu, designated terrorists and Chief of Sikhs for Justice to people to raise Pro- Khalistan and Pakistan flags to disrupt the rally of the Prime Minister.

Acting on the alert, the security apparatus is working round the clock to decimate any threat of such nature. "We aren't sure how real this threat can be on the ground as SFJ has no base or their over-ground cadres in Jammu and Kashmir. But the fact is that it is a VVIP visit, and nothing can be taken to chance. We are fully prepared for any threat," said an official.

Advertisement

Earlier in June 2022, Srinagar Police booked Sikhs for Justice under the UAP Act in Police Station Kothibagh for anti-national and communal overtones about Amarnath Yatra. "Some persons/groups which include Sikhs for Justice have been disseminating anti-national messages ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and are indulging in activities promoting enmity between different religious groups. Moreover, these groups/persons are disseminating secessionist messages/ideology, thereby questioning and disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, such activities are likely to cause a disturbance of peace and public order in the UT of J&K. Based on the above information received and for identification of such groups/Persons, FIR is registered, it prime facie constitutes offence U/S 13 UA(P) Act 153-A, 153-B, 505 IPC and investigation set into motion," said Srinagar Police in its statement.

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 10:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

12 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

12 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

12 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

12 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

12 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

12 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

12 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

18 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

18 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

19 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

21 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

21 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

a day ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

2 days ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Releases 'Modi Ka Parivar' Poster to Counter Lalu Yadav's Remark

    Lok Sabha Elections17 minutes ago

  2. RBI directs card issuers to offer choice of networks to customers

    Economy News18 minutes ago

  3. Kate Winslet Talks About Overcoming An Eating Disorder

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. Shabnim Ismail unleashes lightning-fast delivery at WPL in the MI vs DC

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  5. Drake Bell Alleges He Was Sexually Abused As Child Actor

    Entertainment26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo