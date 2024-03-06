Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir: Central Intelligence Agencies have warned security apparatus in Jammu and Kashmir of possible mischief by Pro-Khalistani elements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar tomorrow afternoon. The agencies have sounded an alert based on multiple calls being made by Gurpatwant Pannu, designated terrorists and Chief of Sikhs for Justice to people to raise Pro- Khalistan and Pakistan flags to disrupt the rally of the Prime Minister.

Acting on the alert, the security apparatus is working round the clock to decimate any threat of such nature. "We aren't sure how real this threat can be on the ground as SFJ has no base or their over-ground cadres in Jammu and Kashmir. But the fact is that it is a VVIP visit, and nothing can be taken to chance. We are fully prepared for any threat," said an official.

Earlier in June 2022, Srinagar Police booked Sikhs for Justice under the UAP Act in Police Station Kothibagh for anti-national and communal overtones about Amarnath Yatra. "Some persons/groups which include Sikhs for Justice have been disseminating anti-national messages ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and are indulging in activities promoting enmity between different religious groups. Moreover, these groups/persons are disseminating secessionist messages/ideology, thereby questioning and disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, such activities are likely to cause a disturbance of peace and public order in the UT of J&K. Based on the above information received and for identification of such groups/Persons, FIR is registered, it prime facie constitutes offence U/S 13 UA(P) Act 153-A, 153-B, 505 IPC and investigation set into motion," said Srinagar Police in its statement.