Updated April 16th, 2022 at 18:56 IST

Central committee to visit Maha soon to choose site for refinery project: Minister

Press Trust Of India
Nagpur, Apr 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai on Saturday said the Central government and Aramco will decide on the location for setting up the Refinery and Petro Chemical Complex (RPC) in the state and a committee will soon visit the state to select the site.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has pitched for the establishment of the RPC in Vidarbha, as the project, which was earlier planned in Ratnagiri, was getting stalled due to various reasons.

In a series of letters to the Union Ministry of Petroleum, Gadkari highlighted the advantages of shifting the project to Nagpur.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Desai said that the state government is responsible for providing the land and basic necessities for the project.

The investor in this project is Aramco and the Central government is the promoter. The decision cannot be taken by the state government alone, he said.

The decision will be taken after a meeting between the Central government and Aramco, the minister said.

Desai further said that the Centre has assured that a committee will soon be sent to the state to decide on the site for the project.

"We are waiting for the Central government committee, which will decide on the site for setting up the refinery. The final decision will be taken by the Centre and Aramco," he said. PTI CLS ARU ARU

Published April 16th, 2022 at 18:56 IST

