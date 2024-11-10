Published 17:46 IST, November 10th 2024
RPF Reunites Lost Boy with Family Under ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte’
RPF reunited Sumit, a lost child with mental health issues, with his family, one of 861 reunions under Central Railway’s ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte.’
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
RPF Reunites Lost Boy with Family Under ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte’ | Image: @rpfecor1
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:46 IST, November 10th 2024