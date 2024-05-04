Advertisement

Having received complaints regarding some irregularities in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) in some districts of West Bengal, the Ministry of Rural Development sent a letter to the concerned government authority on Thursday, January 12. ‌Through the letter, the Ministry informed about the deputation of five teams of National Level Monitors (NLM) who will be conducting a 'detailed inquiry' into the complaints related to irregularities under PMAY-G.

"The NLM has been advised to communicate well in advance with the concerned district officials about their plan with the actual date and time of the visit. The visit will begin with a meeting with the District Collector/CEO Zila Parishad of the concerned districts may be requested to spare sufficient time to interact with the team during their visit. The Nodal Officer dealing with NLM activities at the State level may kindly be instructed to coordinate with the district authorities," the letter read.

The concerned officers of DRDA have been directed to extend necessary cooperation and support to the NLMs during their visit and provide the required information to the NLMs regarding irregularities under PMAY-G.

Centre vs State over PM Awas Yojna

It is pertinent to mention here that before this, on January 6-7, two central government teams arrived in Bengal to look into allegations of irregularities in the allotment of houses under PMAY. Tussle over PMAY allotment has been growing in West Bengal for close to a year now, with the Centre initiating action by withholding its share of funds in the scheme. The Centre-state ratio of bearing the cost of the scheme is 60:40. The total outlay for PMAY in Bengal is Rs 13,000 crore for 2022-23.

