Jammu and Kashmir has been allotted an additional 1.99 lakh houses under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna-Gramin' (PMAY-G) by the Centre to saturate the 'AwaasPlus' permanent waiting list of the Union Territory during 2023-24, officials said on Wednesday.

They said the newly targeted houses will be sanctioned by the Rural Development Department by June 30.

The massive allocation for J-K by the Union Ministry of Rural Development, under the flagship scheme, is the highest across all UTs in India, an official spokesman said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh for giving top priority to the Union Territory and fulfilling the dreams of lakhs of families.

"Extremely grateful to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji & Union Minister @MoRD_GoI, Hon'ble Shri @girirajsinghbjp Ji for allotting PMAY(G) target of additional 1,99,550 houses in favour of J&K UT, which will be a momentous step towards achieving the objective of Housing for All," he said in a tweet.