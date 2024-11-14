sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:34 IST, November 14th 2024

Centre Bans Meghalaya-Based Insurgent Group HNLC For 5 Years

The BJP-led government at the Centre has banned the Meghalaya-based insurgent group, Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), for five years.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Home ministry
Centre bans Meghalaya-based insurgent group HNLC for 5 years | Image: PTI
23:34 IST, November 14th 2024