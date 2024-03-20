Centre Flags Age Limit for IVF After Sidhu Moose Wala's Parents Welcome Baby

Advertisement

Chandigarh: After late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's parents welcomed a baby boy last week through an IVF treatment, the Health Ministry has flagged the age limit for conceiving the child via IVF technology. The singer's father, Balkaur Singh, on a social media post, has claimed of being harassed by the district administration for furnishing documents about the child.

The couple welcomed their second son last Saturday, nearly two years after their singer-son was shot dead in Punjab.

Sidhu’s mother Charan Singh, 58, had conceived the child through the In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) technique, a relative had said earlier this year.

In an Instagram video on Tuesday, Balkaur Singh appealed to the administration to let the treatment be over.

In the video, Balkaur Singh said, "The district is harassing me for furnishing documents about the child. I request the government and the Chief Minister, to let the treatment get over first. I will show up whenever and wherever I am asked to appear. I assure you that I will show all legal documents.” The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare had on March 14 sought a report from the Punjab Government regarding the IVF treatment of Charan Kaur, asking the state government to submit a report to the department. The Ministry had highlighted that the age to conceive a child via IVF is between 29-50 years.

"Under Section 21(g)(i) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the age limit prescribed for a woman going under ART Services is between 21-50 years," the letter read.

Singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

