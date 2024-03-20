×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 15:43 IST

Centre Flags Age Limit for IVF After Sidhu Moose Wala's Parents Welcome Baby

The couple welcomed their second son last Saturday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Sidhu Moose Wala's Parents Welcome Baby Via IVF
Sidhu Moose Wala's parents welcomed the baby via IVF | Image:Instagram/@sardarbalkaursidhu
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chandigarh: After late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's parents welcomed a baby boy last week through an IVF treatment, the Health Ministry has flagged the age limit for conceiving the child via IVF technology. The singer's father, Balkaur Singh, on a social media post, has claimed of being harassed by the district administration for furnishing documents about the child.

The couple welcomed their second son last Saturday, nearly two years after their singer-son was shot dead in Punjab.

Advertisement

Sidhu’s mother Charan Singh, 58, had conceived the child through the In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) technique, a relative had said earlier this year.

In an Instagram video on Tuesday, Balkaur Singh appealed to the administration to let the treatment be over.

Advertisement

In the video, Balkaur Singh said, "The district is harassing me for furnishing documents about the child. I request the government and the Chief Minister, to let the treatment get over first. I will show up whenever and wherever I am asked to appear. I assure you that I will show all legal documents.” The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare had on March 14 sought a report from the Punjab Government regarding the IVF treatment of Charan Kaur, asking the state government to submit a report to the department. The Ministry had highlighted that the age to conceive a child via IVF is between  29-50 years.

Advertisement

"Under Section 21(g)(i) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the age limit prescribed for a woman going under ART Services is between 21-50 years," the letter read.

Singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.
 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 15:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi Congratulates Russian President Putin On Election Victory

Agreed to Deepen Special

a few seconds ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE

a few seconds ago
Danish Ali

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

2 minutes ago
Two Minors Held For Throwing Water Balloons For 'Fun' On Passersby In Delhi's Vasant Kunj

Two Minors Held For Throw

3 minutes ago
Election Commision

Elections 2024

3 minutes ago
Khan Younis airstrikes

Battle in Khan Younis

4 minutes ago
Million Dollar Mistake: Real Estate Agent Accidentally Burns Down Luxury Home Worth ₹ 24 Crore

Million Dollar Mistake

4 minutes ago
Babar Azam during the ODI World Cup 2023

Wasim ready to play

5 minutes ago
NEET UG 2024 Exam Postponed Due to Lok Sabha Elections; Check New Date and Schedule

NEET UG 2024 Dates

5 minutes ago
Elvish Yadav Controversy

Major Update On Elvish

6 minutes ago
SRH and Ashwin

Ashwin STUNNED by SRH

6 minutes ago
Apple watch

Apple Watch Ultra 2

7 minutes ago
Kargil City Found Closed Amid Massive Rally To Demand Statehood, Sixth Schedule For Ladakh

Kargil Observes Strike

8 minutes ago
Tencent Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amid Game Sales Recovery

Tencent Q4 revenue falls

9 minutes ago
Volkswagen's automated driving technology to see Mobileye partnership

Volkswagen's driving tech

10 minutes ago
Two of Elvish Yadav's associates have been arrested in connection with the snake venom case.

Elvish Yadav Associates

10 minutes ago
To ensure smooth and fast transportation of the ambulance carrying the organ, around 35 traffic police personnel were deployed on the dedicated green corridor.

Green Corridor

10 minutes ago
Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday

Amit Shah-Thackeray Meet

12 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kolkata Building Collapse: TMC Govt Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  3. EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies As 'Financially Sensitive'

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Divya Agarwal Open Up About Life After Marriage With Apurva Padgaonkar

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo