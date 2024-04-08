×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 08:21 IST

'Centre Has Done Injustice to Karnataka': DK Shivakumar Amid Alleged Delay in Drought Relief Fund

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Sunday targeted the Centre for doing ‘injustice’ to the state.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Sunday targeted the Centre for doing ‘injustice’ to the state and "thanked" Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for admitting the delay in releasing drought relief funds to the state.

Addressing a meeting with apartment owners in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Shivakumar said, “Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the announcement of general elections delayed drought relief funds to Karnataka. By saying this, she has admitted that drought relief is delayed and the Centre has done injustice to Karnataka. She was accusing the state of not doing enough for drought relief."

Advertisement

"What is the connection between elections and drought relief?" he added. 

Sitharaman reportedly said on Saturday that there was a delay in providing drought relief to Karnataka and it was not intentional because the Union government had to seek permission from the Election Commission.

Advertisement

Shivakumar further said that the people are aware of the injustice the Centre has done to Karnataka. "We submitted our drought relief appeal four months ago. There was no Model Code of Conduct for four months after our appeal. Now she is giving the pretext of a code of conduct. People are aware of the injustice of the Centre. This justifies D K Suresh's 'Our tax our right' campaign, thanks to her," Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar also responded to remarks made by HD Kumaraswamy regarding the Mekedatu project, noting the former chief minister's previous inaction on the matter.

Advertisement

"Kumaraswamy is talking about Mekedatu and Mahadayi now, but he didn't do anything about it when he was in power. When we were on a padayatra for Mekedatu, he ridiculed us for taking out the yatra to eat kababs. He is now talking about a padayatra. It looks like Mandya heat is affecting him," Shivakumar said.He emphasised the commitment to delivering the Mekedatu dam for the benefit of the populace."

Our fight is for the people of the region, but he (Kumaraswamy) could not digest it. I have taken over the irrigation ministry to build the Mekedatu dam. I will deliver it at any cost. I will not fail the people of this region," Shivkumar said.

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 08:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Undertaker Surprises The Rock at WrestleMania 40

Undertaker surprises Rock

a few seconds ago
Cody Rhodes

RHODES FINISHED THE STORY

a minute ago
Rupee vs Dollar

Rupee open

4 minutes ago
aditya l1 mission

Solar Eclipse Today

10 minutes ago
Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania Results

13 minutes ago
PM Modi Addresses Rally in Bihar's Nawada

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

18 minutes ago
Trump Looking at Sun Directly During Eclipse

Trump Staring at Sun

19 minutes ago
Bond yields fall

Bond yields

21 minutes ago
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Drought

28 minutes ago
WWE

WWE WrestleMania live

30 minutes ago
Beauty Hacks To Prep Your Skin

Tips For Skin Prepping

41 minutes ago
Education News

TS EAMCET form edit date

an hour ago
Family Star

Family Star Weekend BO

an hour ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee

an hour ago
After an explosion and fire at an apartment building in France, 3 people are reportedly dead

3 Killed in Paris Blast

an hour ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

an hour ago
Education News

COMEDK UGET 2024

an hour ago
IPL 2024

Sachin's viral reaction

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. William, Kate Feeling Anxious Over Possibility of Taking Throne?

    World9 hours ago

  2. Missing Female Engineering Student Found Murdered In Ahmednagar

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Ravi Bishnoi takes an unbelievable catch to dismiss Kane Williamson

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. Shocking: UP Man Rapes, Kills Pregnant Woman by Force-Feeding Acid

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Pace sensation Mayank Yadav suffers excruciating injury vs GT

    Sports 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo