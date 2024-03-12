Updated March 12th, 2024 at 13:32 IST
Centre Launches Web Portal For Citizenship Applications | Steps to Apply Here
The Union Home Ministry (MHA) on Tuesday launched a web portal to facilitate the process for migrants to apply for Indian citizenship.
New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry (MHA) on Tuesday launched a web portal to facilitate the process for migrants to apply for Indian citizenship under the ‘Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2024’ rules.
The government further informed that a mobile app 'CAA-2019' will also be launched shortly to enable applications through mobile app.
The newly launched web portal enables applicants- persecuted refugees of six communities (Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists and Parsis), who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan — to apply for Indian citizenship.
The rules of the CAA have been notified days before the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
The Centre on Monday announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), five years after it was passed in Parliament. The new rules under the ‘CAA 2019’ streamlines the citizenship process for non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians, who fled persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before 2014.
Indian Citizenship Application: How to Apply
- Visit the 'Indian Citizenship Online Portal by clicking on this link: https://indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in
- Then click on the tab that reads ‘Click to submit application for Indian citizenship under CAA, 2019.’
- Sign up to the portal using your mobile number or email-id and enter captcha to proceed.
- Fill out the application form using required details and documents (mentioned below).
- Click on ‘Submit’ and download the receipt of the application form.
List of Documents Required for Application:
- Copy of the passport issued by the Government of Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan
- Registration Certificate or Residential Permit issued by the Foreigners RegionalRegistration Officer (FRRO) or Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO) in IndiaBirth certificate issued by a Government authority in Afghanistan or Bangladeshor Pakistan
- School certificate or Educational certificate issued by the School or College orBoard or University authorities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan
- Identity Document of any kind issued by Government of Afghanistan orBangladesh or Pakistan or any other Government authorities or Governmentagencies in these countries
- Any License or Certificate issued by a Government authority of Afghanistan,Bangladesh or Pakistan
- Land or tenancy records in Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan
- Any document that shows that either of the parents or grandparents or greatgrandparents of the applicant is or had been a citizen of one of the three countries, i.e. Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan
- Any other document issued by a Government authority or a Government agencyin Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan which will establish that the applicantis from Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan
List of Documents Required to Prove the Applicant Entered India On or Before December 31, 2014
- Copy of the visa and immigration stamp on arrival in India
- Registration Certificate or Residential Permit issued by the Foreigners RegionalRegistration Officer (FRRO) or Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO) in India
- Slip issued by the Census Enumerators in India to such persons while conductingcensus related survey
- Government-issued license or certificate or permit in India (including Driving License, Aadhaar Card etc.)
- Ration Card of the applicant issued in India
- Any letter issued by the Government or Court to the applicant with official stamp
- The birth certificate of the applicant issued in India
- Land or tenancy records or registered rental agreement in India in the name of the applicant
- PAN Card issuance document bearing the date of issuance
- Any other document issued by the Central Government or State Government or any
- Public Sector Undertakings of Central Government or State Government or anyfinancial institutions like Banks or any other Public Authority
- Certificate issued by an elected member of any rural or urban body or officer thereof or a revenue officer
- Record and account details relating to and issued by the Banks (including PrivateBanks) or Post Office accounts in the name of the applicant
- Insurance policies issued by the Insurance companies in India in the name of theapplicant
- Electricity connection papers or Electricity Bills or other Utility Bills in the name of the applicant
- Court or Tribunal Records or Processes in India in respect of the applicant
- Document showing service or employment under any employer in India supported by Employees Provident Fund (EPF)/ General Provident Fund/ Pension/ Employees
- State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) documents
- School leaving certificate of the applicant issued in India
- Academic certificate issued by a school or college or a board or a University or agovernment institution
- Municipality trade license issued to the applicant
- Marriage Certificate
