New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry (MHA) on Tuesday launched a web portal to facilitate the process for migrants to apply for Indian citizenship under the ‘Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2024’ rules.

The government further informed that a mobile app 'CAA-2019' will also be launched shortly to enable applications through mobile app.

The newly launched web portal enables applicants- persecuted refugees of six communities (Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists and Parsis), who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan — to apply for Indian citizenship.

The rules of the CAA have been notified days before the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Centre on Monday announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), five years after it was passed in Parliament. The new rules under the ‘CAA 2019’ streamlines the citizenship process for non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians, who fled persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before 2014.

Indian Citizenship Application: How to Apply

Visit the 'Indian Citizenship Online Portal by clicking on this link: https://indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in Then click on the tab that reads ‘Click to submit application for Indian citizenship under CAA, 2019.’ Sign up to the portal using your mobile number or email-id and enter captcha to proceed. Fill out the application form using required details and documents (mentioned below). Click on ‘Submit’ and download the receipt of the application form.

List of Documents Required for Application:

Copy of the passport issued by the Government of Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan

Registration Certificate or Residential Permit issued by the Foreigners RegionalRegistration Officer (FRRO) or Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO) in IndiaBirth certificate issued by a Government authority in Afghanistan or Bangladeshor Pakistan

School certificate or Educational certificate issued by the School or College orBoard or University authorities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan

Identity Document of any kind issued by Government of Afghanistan orBangladesh or Pakistan or any other Government authorities or Governmentagencies in these countries

Any License or Certificate issued by a Government authority of Afghanistan,Bangladesh or Pakistan

Land or tenancy records in Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan

Any document that shows that either of the parents or grandparents or greatgrandparents of the applicant is or had been a citizen of one of the three countries, i.e. Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan

Any other document issued by a Government authority or a Government agencyin Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan which will establish that the applicantis from Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan

List of Documents Required to Prove the Applicant Entered India On or Before December 31, 2014

Copy of the visa and immigration stamp on arrival in India

Registration Certificate or Residential Permit issued by the Foreigners RegionalRegistration Officer (FRRO) or Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO) in India

Slip issued by the Census Enumerators in India to such persons while conductingcensus related survey

Government-issued license or certificate or permit in India (including Driving License, Aadhaar Card etc.)

Ration Card of the applicant issued in India

Any letter issued by the Government or Court to the applicant with official stamp

The birth certificate of the applicant issued in India

Land or tenancy records or registered rental agreement in India in the name of the applicant

PAN Card issuance document bearing the date of issuance

Any other document issued by the Central Government or State Government or any

Public Sector Undertakings of Central Government or State Government or anyfinancial institutions like Banks or any other Public Authority

Certificate issued by an elected member of any rural or urban body or officer thereof or a revenue officer

Record and account details relating to and issued by the Banks (including PrivateBanks) or Post Office accounts in the name of the applicant

Insurance policies issued by the Insurance companies in India in the name of theapplicant

Electricity connection papers or Electricity Bills or other Utility Bills in the name of the applicant

Court or Tribunal Records or Processes in India in respect of the applicant

Document showing service or employment under any employer in India supported by Employees Provident Fund (EPF)/ General Provident Fund/ Pension/ Employees

State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) documents

School leaving certificate of the applicant issued in India

Academic certificate issued by a school or college or a board or a University or agovernment institution

Municipality trade license issued to the applicant

Marriage Certificate



