Updated March 20th, 2024 at 18:36 IST
Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under Press Information Bureau of I&B Ministry
The Centre has issued notification for the Fact Check Unit under the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The Centre has issued notification for the Fact Check Unit under the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. | Image:ANI/File
Advertisement
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre on Wednesday issued notification for the Fact Check Unit under the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The unit – notified under sub-clause (v) of clause (b) of sub-rule (1) of rule 3 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 – will deal with “any business of the Central Government”.
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published March 20th, 2024 at 18:36 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Web Stories2 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.