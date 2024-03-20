The Centre has issued notification for the Fact Check Unit under the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. | Image: ANI/File

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre on Wednesday issued notification for the Fact Check Unit under the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The unit – notified under sub-clause (v) of clause (b) of sub-rule (1) of rule 3 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 – will deal with “any business of the Central Government”.

(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

