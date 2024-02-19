English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 21st, 2021 at 08:11 IST

Centre, NSCN(IM) resume peace talks after 2 years

Centre, NSCN(IM) resume peace talks after 2 years

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kohima, Sep 20 (PTI) Talks between the Centre and the NSCN(IM) to find out a solution to the vexed Naga issue resumed on Monday, around two years after the deliberations stopped, a leader of the outfit said.

The new interlocutor, AK Mishra, held talks with NSCN(IM) chief negotiator Thuingaleng Muivah at Dimapur in Nagaland.

Advertisement

Mishra replaced previous interlocutor R N Ravi who was also the governor of Nagaland till a few days ago.

“We re-affirmed the Framework Agreement in letter and spirit. That was the basic topic in today’s meeting,” NSCN(IM) leader R Raising told journalists after the closed-door meeting.

Advertisement

No comment was available from the government side on resumption of the peace talks.

The central government and the NSCN(IM) signed the Framework Agreement in 2015 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland which started soon after Independence in 1947.

The negotiations between the NSCN(IM) and the Centre had stopped following the former’s refusal to hold deliberations with Ravi after the October 31, 2019 talks in Dimapur.

Advertisement

“After we parted, the government of India invited us to resume the talks. A directive from the prime minister was sent that Mishra will be the representative of the central government to hold talks with the NSCN,” Raising said.

Sources said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is likely to talk to NSCN(IM) leaders on Tuesday.

Advertisement

On this, Raising said, “We have never had talks with political leaders.... But we have to talk to political leaders if they are assigned by the central government”.

There has been not much progress in the peace talks after the Centre in 2019 rejected the outfit's demand for a separate flag and a constitution for the Nagas.

Advertisement

Raising said an honourable solution to the seven-decades-old problem is not possible without a Naga flag and a constitution.

The success of the peace talks would depend on the sincerity and commitment of both parties, he said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, sources said Mishra is also likely to meet the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) which has also signed the Agreed Position with the Centre in November 2017.

The union government has been holding two separate parleys with the Naga negotiators NSCN(IM) since 1997 and the NNPGs comprising seven groups since 2017. PTI NBS NN NN

Advertisement

Published September 21st, 2021 at 08:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Narendra Modi
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

4 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

4 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

4 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

4 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

5 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

9 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

10 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

a day ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE | Farmers Reject Govt Proposals, Adamant on Legal Guarantee to MSP

    India News27 minutes ago

  2. R Bangla Reporter Arrested: Free Him Immediately, Arnab Demands Mamata

    Videos30 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali: Republic Reporter Dragged, Assaulted And Arrested By Cops

    Politics News41 minutes ago

  4. Court Acquits 4 Men Accused of Killing 2 During 2020 Delhi Riots

    India News41 minutes ago

  5. Mahindra unveils new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range variants

    Automobile42 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo