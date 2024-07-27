Published 20:30 IST, July 27th 2024
Centre Orders Deployment of Additional 2000 BSF Jawans in Terror-Hit Jammu, Claim Sources
The Narendra Modi government at the Centre has ordered the deployment of 2,000 additional Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in terror-hit Jammu region
Centre orders deployment of additional 2000 BSF jawans in Jammu Region | Image: PTI/ Representational
