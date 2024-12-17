Centre Sanctions Rs 1,480 Crore to Uttarakhand for Disaster Management

The amount was sanctioned under the World Bank-aided Uttarakhand Disaster Preparedness and Resilience Project with the objective of strengthening disaster management in the hill state and reducing the response time.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the amount for Uttarakhand under the project, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "We are a disaster-sensitive state. The amount sanctioned by the central government will greatly help in reducing the impact of disasters by aiding disaster relief and rescue operations in the state." Construction of 45 bridges, eight road safety measures, 10 disaster shelters, construction/strengthening of 19 fire stations, construction of training centres for the State Disaster Response Force as well as works related to forest fire control are to be undertaken as part of the project, Dhami said.