Advertisement

Hyderabad Liberation Day Announcement: The Central government has decided to celebrate September 17 every year as 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'. The Centre in its notification issued on Tuesday, March 12, said that the decision has been taken to fulfil the long-standing demand of the people.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said Hyderabad did not get independence for 13 months after India's independence on August 15, 1947 and was under the rule of the Nizams. The region was liberated from Nizam's rule on September 17, 1948 after police action namely 'Operation Polo'.

Advertisement

"There has been a demand from the people of the region that 17th September may be celebrated as Hyderabad Liberation Day. Now in order to remember the martyrs who liberated Hyderabad and to infuse the flame of patriotism in the minds of youth, the Government of India decided to celebrate 17th day of September every year as 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'," the notification read.

Notification Released by Union Home Ministry

Tale of Hyderabad’s Liberation: All About Operation Polo

The erstwhile Hyderabad state included parts of the present-day state of Telangana, Karnataka, and the Marathwada region of Maharashtra. When India gained independence, the Razakars called for Hyderabad state to either join Pakistan or to become a Muslim dominion while resisting its merger with the Union of India.

Advertisement

Seated along the Deccan plateau, the Hyderabad state comprised a population belonging to three linguistic zones – Telugu, Kannada and Marathi. While the majority of its population was Hindu, they were governed by a Muslim ruler. The state was established by Qamar-ud-din Khan (Nizam-ul-Mulk) in 1724.

The Razakars, a private militia, had committed atrocities and defended the erstwhile Nizam rule in Hyderabad. The people of the region fought valiantly against the atrocities of the Razakars to merge the region into the Union of India.

Advertisement

On September 17, 1948, the then Hyderabad state, which was under the rule of the Nizams, was annexed into the Union of India following military action, initiated by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Nizam signed the instrument of accession on 24 November 1949, more than a year after Hyderabad was annexed.

The Narendra Modi government had held events on September 17 every year in the last few years to mark 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also attended the event in the past.

Advertisement