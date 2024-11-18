Published 16:45 IST, November 18th 2024
Centre to Deploy 50 Additional CAPF Units Amid Rising Manipur Unrest
As tension in the violence-hit Manipur escalated, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting on Monday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Centre to Deploy 50 Additional CAPF Units Amid Rising Manipur Unrest | Image: PTI
