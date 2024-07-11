sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:33 IST, July 11th 2024

Centre to Launch Over 125 Fisheries Projects Worth More Than Rs 100 Crore in TN on Friday

In a major boost to the fisheries sector, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh is slated to inaugurate more than 125 projects at the Fisheries Summer Meet to be held in Madurai.

