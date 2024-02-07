Advertisement

Budget2024: New Delhi: As Indians are still waiting for the roll out of affordable cervical cancer vaccines, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the government’s plan to counter the growing menace of cervical cancer during the presentation of pre-election budget 2024-25 on Thursday, February 1.

The government will encourage vaccination of girls in the age group of 9-14 years to prevent cervical cancer, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday while presenting the Union interim Budget 2024-2025. "Government will advocate for vaccination of girls aged 9-14 against cervical cancer," said Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Union Health Ministry had last month said it is closely monitoring incidences of cervical cancer in the country and is in regular touch with states and various health departments on this.

In June 2022, based on fresh evidence on disease burden, evidence on effectiveness of single dose of HPV vaccine, clinical trial data and experience of the Sikkim government on the introduction of the vaccine, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization recommended the introduction of HPV vaccine in the universal immunisation with "a one-time catch-up for 9-14 year-old adolescent girls followed with routine introduction at nine years", the Rajya Sabha was told in March.

Cervical Cancer Vaccine Availability in India

Currently, India is completely dependent on foreign manufacturers for HPV vaccines. Globally, three foreign firms manufacture HPV vaccines, out of which two sell their doses in India, of which each costs around more than Rs 4,000. The Health Ministry had earlier asserted its intention to roll out HPV vaccine against cervical cancer in the national immunisation programme for girls aged nine to 14 years in June for which a global tender is likely to be floated in April.

Welcoming the announcement, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said, "I applaud the Indian government's announcement to vaccinate girls aged 9-14 against cervical cancer. Let's pledge to prevent HPV and ensure easy access to vaccination".

Menace of Cervical Cancer in India

India, which is home to about 16 per cent of the world's women, accounts for about a quarter of all cervical cancer incidences and nearly a third of global cervical cancer deaths. Indian women face a 1.6 per cent lifetime cumulative risk of developing cervical cancer and a one per cent cumulative death risk from cervical cancer, according to officials. Recent estimates state that every year almost 80,000 women develop cervical cancer and 35,000 die in India due to it.





