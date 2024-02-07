English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 15:31 IST

As India Awaits Affordable HPV Vaccine: Sitharaman Shares Plan To Counter Cervical Cancer Menace

India, which is home to about 16 per cent of the world's women, accounts for about a quarter of all cervical cancer incidences and nearly a third of global cerv

Apoorva Shukla
Budget 2024
Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Budget2024: New Delhi: As Indians are still waiting for the roll out of affordable cervical cancer vaccines, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the government’s plan to counter the growing menace of cervical cancer during the presentation of pre-election budget 2024-25 on Thursday, February 1. 

The government will encourage vaccination of girls in the age group of 9-14 years to prevent cervical cancer, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday while presenting the Union interim Budget 2024-2025. "Government will advocate for vaccination of girls aged 9-14 against cervical cancer," said Nirmala Sitharaman

Advertisement

The Union Health Ministry had last month said it is closely monitoring incidences of cervical cancer in the country and is in regular touch with states and various health departments on this.

In June 2022, based on fresh evidence on disease burden, evidence on effectiveness of single dose of HPV vaccine, clinical trial data and experience of the Sikkim government on the introduction of the vaccine, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization recommended the introduction of HPV vaccine in the universal immunisation with "a one-time catch-up for 9-14 year-old adolescent girls followed with routine introduction at nine years", the Rajya Sabha was told in March. 

Advertisement

Cervical Cancer Vaccine Availability in India 

Currently, India is completely dependent on foreign manufacturers for HPV vaccines. Globally, three foreign firms manufacture HPV vaccines, out of which two sell their doses in India, of which each costs around more than Rs 4,000. The Health Ministry had earlier asserted its intention to roll out HPV vaccine against cervical cancer in the national immunisation programme for girls aged nine to 14 years in June for which a global tender is likely to be floated in April. 

Advertisement

Welcoming the announcement, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said, "I applaud the Indian government's announcement to vaccinate girls aged 9-14 against cervical cancer. Let's pledge to prevent HPV and ensure easy access to vaccination".

Menace of Cervical Cancer in India 

India, which is home to about 16 per cent of the world's women, accounts for about a quarter of all cervical cancer incidences and nearly a third of global cervical cancer deaths. Indian women face a 1.6 per cent lifetime cumulative risk of developing cervical cancer and a one per cent cumulative death risk from cervical cancer, according to officials. Recent estimates state that every year almost 80,000 women develop cervical cancer and 35,000 die in India due to it.


 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 11:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News28 minutes ago

  2. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education29 minutes ago

  3. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News30 minutes ago

  4. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment35 minutes ago

  5. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News38 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement