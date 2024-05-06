Updated March 30th, 2022 at 22:14 IST
C'garh govt to expand coverage of slum health scheme
Raipur, Mar 30 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government has decided to extend the Chief Minister's Urban Slum Health Scheme to municipal councils and nagar panchayats, an official statement said here on Wednesday.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will launch the expanded version of the scheme on March 31, it said.
The expanded version will be implemented in 43 municipal councils and 111 nagar panchayats.
"Municipal councils and nagar panchayats will be divided into clusters and health facilities will be provided through 60 mobile medical units,” a health department official said.
The scheme was originally launched on November 1, 2020. PTI COR KRK KRK
Published March 30th, 2022 at 22:14 IST