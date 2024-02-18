Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 15th, 2021 at 21:06 IST

C'garh: Naxal couple surrender with baby in Bijapur district

C'garh: Naxal couple surrender with baby in Bijapur district

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Raipur, Sep 15 (PTI) A Naxal couple surrendered before the police along with their three-month-old baby in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district on Wednesday, a senior official said.

Fagu Kowasi (26) and his wife Motin Kowasi (25), hailing from Bodga village under Bhairamgarh police station limits, surrendered along with their baby, the official said.

Advertisement

Fagu was a member of military platoon-16 under the Indravati Area Committee of Maoists and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, while Motin was a member of the Kisan Adivasi Mahila Sangathan, he said.

“In 2018, Motin had cleared the Class 12 examinations from Ramkrishna Mission School in Naxal-hit Narayanpur district and wanted to study nursing, but was forcefully inducted in the banned organisation. She later married Fagu, who had been associated with the organisation since 2005,” the officer said.

Advertisement

Fagu was involved in different Naxal attacks, including an ambush in which a jawan was killed in Narayapur in 2011, an IED blast that left three security personnel dead in 2012, he said.

As per the state government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, an immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 each was given to the couple, the official added. PTI COR ARU ARU

Advertisement

Published September 15th, 2021 at 21:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

41 minutes ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

4 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

4 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

4 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

4 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

4 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Deepika Takes Over BAFTA 2024 Red Carpet In Sequin Sabyasachi Saree

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  2. Demise of Alexei Navalny: What is Sudden Death Syndrome?

    World27 minutes ago

  3. 'Ready For Battle of Kurukshetra?' Asks JM Reddy As He Sounds Poll Bugle

    Lok Sabha Elections29 minutes ago

  4. 'I am very happy': Gopichand on India's women's historic gold

    Sports 30 minutes ago

  5. Deepika Padukone Debuts At BAFTA Awards 2024

    Web Stories35 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo