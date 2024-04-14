×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 8th, 2022 at 19:50 IST

Chaat seller killed following dispute over Rs 10 bill in UP's Sonbhadra

Chaat seller killed following dispute over Rs 10 bill in UP's Sonbhadra

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Sonbhadra (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) A chaat seller was killed allegedly following a dispute with a customer over Rs 10 bill at Doria turn under Raipur police station area here, police said on Wednesday.         Superintendent of Police Amarendra Prasad Singh said that Avinash Gupta (16), a resident of Doria village, who used to sell chaat-kulfi died after being attacked by a youth belonging to the same village on Tuesday.     Dinesh had eaten chaat from Avinash's shop worth Rs 10 and said that he would settle it later. After some time, he returned with another person and asked for more chaat, which the seller refused, asking him to clear the bill first, leading to a dispute between the two, he said.   Returning back to their village, they again had an argument which escalated further and in a fit of rage, Dinesh struck Avinash on his head with an iron object, injuring him seriously, he said.

The family took him to the nearby hospital but he died on the way.   A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested by the police, the SP added. PTI COR SAB RDT RDT

Advertisement

Published June 8th, 2022 at 19:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

'Whoever Harms Us...': Prepared for Scenarios Beyond Gaza, says Benjamin Netanyahu Amid Iran Threat

Fact Check

5 minutes ago
How much will fighters earn at UFC 300?

UFC 300 Prize Money

7 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor file photo

Mr and Mrs Mahi Release

7 minutes ago
Israel Iran War

Iran-Israel LIVE

11 minutes ago
Maidaan

Maidaan BO Collection

13 minutes ago
UFC 300 Poster

UFC 300 Live

13 minutes ago
PM Modi Jabalpur Road Show

LS Election 2024 LIVE

22 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

MI vs CSK: Dream11

24 minutes ago
Iran launched a swarm of explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on Saturday in its first ever direct attack on Israeli territory

Israel-Iran Tension

26 minutes ago
Delhi Weather

Delhi-NCR Weather

26 minutes ago
PBKS vs RR

IPL 2024 Standings

29 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

38 minutes ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG

an hour ago
Izzy approves that Diego Lopes TKO

Izzy APPROVES Lopes TKO

an hour ago
BJP

BJP Election Manifesto

an hour ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

an hour ago
At least six people were killed during the attack on the Westfield Shopping Centre in Sydney.

Indians in Sydney Attack

5 hours ago
Iran launches drones at Israel

Iran-Israel War

6 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News11 hours ago

  2. At Least 22 Delhi Bound Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR

    India News13 hours ago

  3. What does Lasith Malinga think of Arjun Tendulkar's special skill?

    Sports 14 hours ago

  4. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 15 hours ago

  5. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo