Published 17:37 IST, August 17th 2024
Chacha-Bhatija, Their Goons Went for 'Recovery' when Recruitments Were Announced: Adityanath
Adityanath attacked the previous SP government, saying "chacha and bhatija and their goons used to go out for recovery when recruitments were announced.
- India News
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Adityanath was addressing an event for distributing appointment letters to over 2,500 people at Dev Indravati Mahavidyalaya | Image: @myogiadityanath/x
