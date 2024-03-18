Chain Snatchers Attack Encounter Specialist in Delhi. Cop Outdo Them Single-handedly

Advertisement

New Delhi: Two chain snatchers attacked a decorated encounter specialist from Delhi Police Special Cell on Sunday evening at a posh area in Chanakyapuri. To the surprise of chain snatchers, the official was able to get the better of them.

When two snatchers targeted the jogger at the entrance of Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri on Saturday evening, little did they know whom they had encountered.

Their attempt to snatch the man's chain failed, leading them to take out a pistol, assault the man, and issue threats.

However, the tables quickly turned as the officer revealed himself to be decorated encounter specialist Vinod Badola of the Delhi Police's special cell, who is also trained in KravMaga.

A gripping turn of events unfolded as Badola, unarmed and clad in his tracksuit, decided to confront the armed snatchers single-handedly. A high-voltage drama ensued as he chased the snatchers on foot, engaging in a fierce fistfight with them.

In a display of extraordinary courage, Badola grappled with one of the snatchers, managed to pin him down, and disarmed him. Despite one of the snatchers managing to flee, Badola didn't relent. He promptly alerted the police control room and, along with local police, embarked on a hunt for the second snatcher.

The other criminal was apprehended while attempting to blend in among walkers near a fountain. Identified as Gaurav from Sarojini Nagar and Pawan Dev from a slum cluster on Tughlaq Road, the duo now faces charges under stringent sections related to robbery with the intent to cause death.

