The woman nabbed, as per crime branch, was tasked with entering a courtroom disguised as a lawyer and opening fire. | Image: File Photo/ Unsplash

Chandigarh: In a big success for the Crime Branch in Punjab, three more members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar Gang have been caught. The arrested individuals are Maya, Amanpreet Singh, and Parvinder Singh.

“The accused woman, identified as Maya, is 28 years old and was in contact with gangster Rohit Godara for the last several days. They had a conversation on Instagram, and after that, they started staying in constant touch with him," a police Superintendent told ANI. The official added,”The woman has tattoos of the 'gun symbol' on parts of her body and is completely influenced by gangster culture. She was given the task of entering the courtroom wearing a lawyer's clothes and open fire," added the SP.

Two others, Amanpreet Singh from Muktsar Sahib and Parvinder Singh from Fazilka, were also arrested for helping the Lawrence Bishnoi gang with logistics. They picked up the gang members from the railway station and arranged rooms for them in different places.

This isn't the first time the police have made arrests related to this gang. Earlier this month, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in Punjab caught two other members named Mandeep Singh and Jatinder Singh. The police also found two pistols and 12 live cartridges in their possession.