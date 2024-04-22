Advertisement

Mandi: In an effort to ensure ease of traffic in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh, the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway will remain closed for four hours on a daily basis – for at least a week – so as to facilitate smooth vehicular movement from Mandi to Pandoh, according to multiple media reports.

Confirming the reports, Additional Superintendent of Police Sagar Chandra reportedly said the Chandigarh-Manali Highway remained closed from 11am to 1pm.

Additionally, the road, reports say, will also remain closed for traffic from 3:15 pm to 5:15 pm.

During the 4-hour road closure, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will reportedly engage its workers in removal of debris and large rocks hanging in the air from 6th to the 9th Mile.

The ASP further said that during the closure window, small vehicle drivers will be able to use alternative routes while big vehicle drivers will have to wait on the side of the national highway until it reopens.

With the tourist season starting next month, a decision in this regard was taken jointly by the district administration and the NHAI officials, in bid to curb traffic jam of vehicles on the National Highway during peak season.

Last week, higher reaches of Himachal received snowfall while rains lashed mid and lower hills, blocking 104 roads and three national highways, thereby disrupting normal life.

The vehicular movement to Keylong was suspended due to a massive landslide at the Selfie Point near Sissu on Manali-Keylong highway, news agency PTI had reported, citing officials.

As many as 104 roads, including 99 in Lahaul and Spiti, are closed due to snowfall, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Movement on Gramphu-Losar, Darcha-Sarchu and Rohtang Pass were blocked in Lahaul and Spiti, the emergency operation centre further said.

The local meteorological station has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorm at isolated places for today and tomorrow.