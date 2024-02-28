Advertisement

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday issued a new notification for elections for senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.

The elections will now be held on March 4. The nominations will be filed and the process will take place on Feb 28 and 29.

This comes after the Supreme Court earlier overturned the results of the Chandigarh mayoral polls, saying that the AAP-Congress candidate was declared as the winner instead of the BJP candidate.

The Supreme Court further held that the presiding officer intentionally defaced eight votes, that were for the alliance candidates, to invalidate them.

Advocate Gurminder Singh said, "The Supreme Court has given this verdict after examining the votes polled. It stated that the eight votes that were declared invalid during the election is wrong. The Supreme Court declared those votes valid and Kuldeep Kumar as the Mayor of Chandigarh."