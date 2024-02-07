Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 12:11 IST

Chandigarh Mayoral Polls Protest: Delhi Speaker, Deputy Mayor Put Under House Arrest, Claims AAP

Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal was allegedly placed under house arrest ahead of AAP's planned protest in Delhi, claimed Goal Rai.

Ronit Singh
BREAKING: Security Breach in Jammu Central Jail
Chandigarh Mayoral Polls Protest: Delhi Speaker, Deputy Mayor Put Under House Arrest, Claims AAP | Image:Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal was allegedly placed under house arrest ahead of AAP's planned protest against the BJP in national capital over alleged cheating in Chandigarh Mayoral polls, claimed AAP Minister Gopal Rai on Friday. 

“The way BJP has been exposed in Chandigarh and the way they conspired, we are protesting against them today. Ahead of the peaceful protest, they way party MLAs and councillors are being put under house arrest shows that BJP doesn't want its real face to be exposed before the public,” Rai said. 

Advertisement

This is Breaking News. More Details to Follow. 


 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 12:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rose Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Make Your Partner Feel Specia

    Lifestyle5 minutes ago

  2. Rupee set for boost as dollar pulls back

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. 65-year-old Falls Into Nullaha in Mumbai, Dies

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. Diljit, Rihanna To Perform At Anant -Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities?

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  5. Apple wins dismissal of AliveCor lawsuit over heart-rate apps for Apple

    Tech 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement