Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal was allegedly placed under house arrest ahead of AAP's planned protest against the BJP in national capital over alleged cheating in Chandigarh Mayoral polls, claimed AAP Minister Gopal Rai on Friday.

“The way BJP has been exposed in Chandigarh and the way they conspired, we are protesting against them today. Ahead of the peaceful protest, they way party MLAs and councillors are being put under house arrest shows that BJP doesn't want its real face to be exposed before the public,” Rai said.

Advertisement

This is Breaking News. More Details to Follow.



