Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 12:11 IST
Chandigarh Mayoral Polls Protest: Delhi Speaker, Deputy Mayor Put Under House Arrest, Claims AAP
Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal was allegedly placed under house arrest ahead of AAP's planned protest in Delhi, claimed Goal Rai.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal was allegedly placed under house arrest ahead of AAP's planned protest against the BJP in national capital over alleged cheating in Chandigarh Mayoral polls, claimed AAP Minister Gopal Rai on Friday.
“The way BJP has been exposed in Chandigarh and the way they conspired, we are protesting against them today. Ahead of the peaceful protest, they way party MLAs and councillors are being put under house arrest shows that BJP doesn't want its real face to be exposed before the public,” Rai said.
Advertisement
This is Breaking News. More Details to Follow.
Advertisement
Published February 2nd, 2024 at 12:11 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Rupee set for boost as dollar pulls backBusiness News10 minutes ago
65-year-old Falls Into Nullaha in Mumbai, DiesIndia News11 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.