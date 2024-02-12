Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 12:28 IST

Chandni Bhabhda, Known for Spot-On Alia Bhatt Mimicry, Purchases Dream Flat in Mumbai

Chandni Bhabhda gained widespread recognition after she posted a video of herself ordering pizza, perfectly mimicking the voice of Alia Bhatt.

Digital Desk
Chandni, who went viral for Alia Bhatt mimicry, buys Mumbai flat
Chandni, who went viral for Alia Bhatt mimicry, buys Mumbai flat | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Chandni Bhabhda Buys Falt: Chandni Bhabhda, a social media influencer who is best known for her hilarious mimicry of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, has bought her dream flat in Mumbai. Reports claimed that Chandni's new home  in Andheri in Mumbai's western suburbs was previously owned by actor Akshay Kumar.

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old influencer shared pictures of the housewarming ceremony. "BRB (be right back) paying EMIs (equated monthly instalments)," she captioned her pictures on Instagram.

Chandni stated that she will be sharing glimpses of her apartment's interiors soon. She plans to incorporate Rajasthani and Bollywood elements into the Flat. Furthermore, she mentioned her plans to visit Rajasthan, furniture giant IKEA, and local markets like Crawford Market in Mumbai to purchase items for her home. She emphasized that her home will not have "hi-fi" décor. 

Later, in a video on Instagram Stories, the social media influencer said that her entire family is very happy and proud on her.

The content creator also discussed the challenging decisions she had to make while saving up money to purchase a house. “I had major FOMO when I saw people taking typical vacations and travelling to other countries. I really wanted to go but did not. Because I was saving and constantly saving. There were many points when I was nearly saturated.”

Chandni Bhabhda gained widespread recognition after she posted a video of herself ordering pizza, perfectly mimicking the voice of Alia Bhatt. 

Her impressions were so accurate that the person taking the order became noticeably nervous during the call. The video went viral on Instagram, attracting significant attention, and even caught the eye of actor Alia Bhatt herself, who reacted to it.

Published February 12th, 2024 at 12:28 IST

