New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is “mentally imbalanced”, Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu told Republic Network in an exclusive interview. Naidu alleged that Reddy ruined numerous crucial projects during his tenure.

The TDP, led by Naidu, has formed an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to challenge Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP, which secured a landslide victory in the 2019 state polls."

Speaking to Republic Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Naidu accused the Chief Minister of engaging in politics at the expense of the state's welfare.

“Jagan’s father and me were friends in 80s but we deferred. I hve seen so many CM’s but i have never seen a CM like Jagan who is mentally imbalanced,” said Naidu.

When questioned about the severity of his remarks towards Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu remained resolute, stating that he harbors no bitterness or irritation as he believes he has committed no wrong.

Naidu emphasized the support he has received from the nation and the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Watch | Naidu Calls Jagan Mohan ‘Mentally Imbalanced’

#NaiduAndArnab | I have seen so many CMs but I have never seen a CM who is mentally imbalanced and the one who harasses people and destroys everyone: TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) is now #LIVE on Nation Wants To Know.



Tune in here to watch - https://t.co/PQ0Pr4hSNF…… pic.twitter.com/wUGqKwKsOz — Republic (@republic)

100% confident of winning both the polls: Naidu

"We are 100 per cent confident of winning both the polls. People are frustrated with the current govt, everyone is a victim of the governance. Our 160+ MLAs and 24+ MPs will secure victory."

Will Andhra Pradesh provide significant gains to NDA?

When queried if Andhra Pradesh would provide significant gains to NDA, the TDP president stated, "NDA will get at least 20 extra seats in Lok Sabha from Andhra Pradesh ."



What are you benefiting from BJP , why have you allied with the party?

“I have never aspired for any position while being in the NDA. My sole aim is to continue contributing to our great nation. We will cooperate with the NDA for nation-building. Just like last time, I worked with the NDA; if the country develops, the states will also develop. There is goodwill at a national level under PM Modi's government. At the state level, we need to focus on development and require the support of the Centre. I prepared a vision for Andhra Pradesh in 1999, aiming for 2020, and that vision has now become a reality. We have surpassed that vision, and the country is progressing under PM Modi's leadership. We all must contribute to this nation under his guidance”, Chandrababu told Arnab.