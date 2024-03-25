×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 17:45 IST

Chandrayaan-3 Landing Site To Be Named 'Shiv Shakti', Gets IAU Approval

The Indian lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 landing site to be named as ‘Shiv Shakti’, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) formally approved the name.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Chandrayaan-3 landing site to be called 'Shiv Shakti Point''
Chandrayaan-3 landing site to be called 'Shiv Shakti Point'' | Image:PTI
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: The Indian lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 landing site to be named as ‘Shiv Shakti’. 

On March 19, 2024, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) formally approved the name chosen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Shiva Shakti.

This announcement follows PM Modi's address to scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 26, 2023, shortly after the Chandrayaan-3 mission's success. 

In the meeting he declared the landing site to be called as “Shiv Shakti Point”.

In his speech, PM Modi explained the meaning behind the name. "Shiv" represents humanity's well-being, while “Shakti” signifies the strength and determination.

“India has decided to name the touchdown point where Vikram Lander made a soft landing on the Moon as “Shiv Shakti Point”. The word “Shiv” stands for the welfare of humanity. “Shakti” stands for the required strength to get going to achieve the welfare of humanity,” PM Modi said.

The official recognition by the IAU marks a significant milestone for India's space journey and the name “Shiva Shakti” reflects the cultural and spiritual heritage of the nation.

Published March 25th, 2024 at 17:45 IST

