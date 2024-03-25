Updated March 25th, 2024 at 17:45 IST
Chandrayaan-3 Landing Site To Be Named 'Shiv Shakti', Gets IAU Approval
The Indian lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 landing site to be named as ‘Shiv Shakti’, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) formally approved the name.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: The Indian lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 landing site to be named as ‘Shiv Shakti’.
On March 19, 2024, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) formally approved the name chosen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Shiva Shakti.
Advertisement
This announcement follows PM Modi's address to scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 26, 2023, shortly after the Chandrayaan-3 mission's success.
In the meeting he declared the landing site to be called as “Shiv Shakti Point”.
Advertisement
In his speech, PM Modi explained the meaning behind the name. "Shiv" represents humanity's well-being, while “Shakti” signifies the strength and determination.
“India has decided to name the touchdown point where Vikram Lander made a soft landing on the Moon as “Shiv Shakti Point”. The word “Shiv” stands for the welfare of humanity. “Shakti” stands for the required strength to get going to achieve the welfare of humanity,” PM Modi said.
Advertisement
The official recognition by the IAU marks a significant milestone for India's space journey and the name “Shiva Shakti” reflects the cultural and spiritual heritage of the nation.
Advertisement
Published March 25th, 2024 at 17:45 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.