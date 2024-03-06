Advertisement

Chandrayaan-4 launch: After the resounding success of India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 in 2023, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set for the country’s fourth lunar mission – called the Chandrayaan-4. Let’s take a look at the details about Chandrayaan-4, the launch, its components and other details.

When and how will Chandrayaan-4 be launched?

According to reports, Chandrayaan-4 will be launched in 2028. However, no official launch date of Chandrayaan-4 has been declared by ISRO or the Government of India yet. Chandrayaan-4 will reportedly be launched in two phases instead of one, with two different launches that aim to land the space vehicle on the moon and also return lunar regolith from the moon’s surface back to earth.

What is Lunar Regolith?

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the lunar regolith consists of rock chips, mineral fragments, impact and volcanic glass and a component only found on the Moon called “agglutinates”.

Chandrayaan-4 to have two additional components

The Chandrayaan-4 is said to have five components or spacecraft modules rather than four of its predecessor Chandrayaan-3. This is another distinct factor about Chandrayaan-4 from Chandrayaan-3 apart from the two-phase launch.

The Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission had three main components – the lander, the rover and the propulsion module. The Chandrayaan-4 lunar mission will have two additional components apart from these three.

As revealed by ISRO, the five modules of Chandrayaan-4 will be:

Propulsion Module

The Propulsion Module will guide Chandrayaan-4 in the lunar orbit before separating. This module was present in the Chandrayaan-3.

Descender Module

The Descender Module will help the Chandrayaan-4 make a lunar landing similar to the Vikram lander on Chandrayaan-3. This module was present in the Chandrayaan-3 as well.

Ascender Module

Once the job of collecting samples and storing them is done, the Ascender Module will eject from the moon lander and begin its return to Earth.

Transfer Module

The additional Transfer Module will have to catch hold of the Ascender Module and help it get it out of lunar orbit.

Re-entry Module

The additional Re-entry Module will hold the aforementioned lunar regolith and carry it back to Earth.

Details of Two-Phase Launch of Chandrayaan-4

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III, better known as the LVM-3, will launch the Chandrayaan-4 with the first three components. This launch will be similar to the Chandrayaan-3. The LVM-3 is touted as India's heaviest satellite launch vehicle. The additional two components of Chandrayaan-4 will be launched via a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

It will be the first time that a lunar mission will be launched with two vehicles for a single mission.

The nation awaits the launch of Chandrayaan-4 and hopes to repeat the feat of its predecessor and perform the additional tasks assigned to it.