Change of Guard or Entry in Lok Sabha: Here’s What Rajya Sabha List of BJP Signals

Rajya Sabha Elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party is no short of surprises and it was evident in the Rajya Sabha list released this week. The BJP has till now announced 28 names, among which 24 are new faces, with only four repeated. While BJP’s list does not mention heavyweight union ministers, it has fielded staunch Congress turncoats, for instance Ashok Chavan.

This year, a total of 56 seats are falling vacant, in which the BJP can comfortably win 28 seats- 27 on its own and one more with the support of BJD in Odisha. Elections for the 56 Rajya Sabha seats are scheduled to be held on February 27, and the last date for filing nominations is February 15.

BJP Repeats Only 4 Candidates Out of 28

The Bharatiya Janata Party has only repeated four candidates- national president JP Nadda, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, union minister L Murugan and firebrand spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi.

JP Nadda is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Himachal Pradesh but the BJP does not have the numbers to win the lone seat from the Congress-ruled state and hence he has been fielded from Gujarat.

Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and L Murugan its Rajya Sabha candidates from Odisha and Madhya Pradesh respectively. If elected, a near certainty, it will be the second Rajya Sabha term for the two ministers. Murugan is from Tamil Nadu, a state where the BJP lacks the numbers in the assembly to win a Rajya Sabha seat.

The Odisha Chapter

Earlier, it was suggested that Ashwini Vaishnaw and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan were contesting for the Rajya Sabha berth.

Speculations were rife that Vaishnaw may contest the Lok Sabha polls from his home state Rajasthan but the final decision to send him to Rajya Sabha may be driven by the fact that he has served only one term in the Upper House and that the former Odisha cadre officer enjoys a good rapport with the state's BJD government. Like the 2019 Rajya Sabha bypoll, Naveen Patnaik’s ruling BJD has decided to support Vaishnaw’s candidature from Odisha this time too.

While Dharmendra Pradhan, a seasoned party leader, may contest the Lok Sabha polls this time from Odisha’s Dhenkanal.

BJP Planning Ministers' Entry To Lok Sabha?

Incumbent ministers have not been given the Rajya Sabha berths including health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union ministers Narayan Rane,Bhupender Yadav, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and Parshottam Rupala- all of them are those retiring from the House. However, absence of their names from the list indicates that the BJP may field the leaders in Lok Sabha elections this time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has in the past suggested that Rajya Sabha MPs should get the experience of contesting at least one direct election. He said that MPs must be fielded in the Lok Sabha polls so as to get the “feel” of elections.

A view has emerged in the party that more and more Union ministers, more so those who have served at least two terms in Rajya Sabha, should contest the Lok Sabha poll, suggest reports.

How will this play out especially in the state where the BJP is not electorally strong or local political equations are not in favour, this only time can tell. This also indicates that new faces may be introduced in the Modi 3.0 cabinet, however, there has not been any official word on it.