Updated February 19th, 2024 at 11:17 IST

Chaos Erupts as Chhatrapati Shivaji's Statue Installed in Goa Village, Security Beefed Up

Arguments broke out a day ahead of the 394th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Digital Desk
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024
On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, events are held across Goa to celebrate it. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Panaji: Chaos ensued in a Goa village after a group of people objected to the installation of a  life-size statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, police said on Monday. A police team has been deployed in the village near Margao town to maintain peace.

The arguments broke out a day ahead of the 394th birth anniversary of the Maratha emperor. On his birth anniversary, events are held across the state to celebrate it.

The statue was installed in Sao Jose De Areal village on Sunday, which led to a verbal altercation between two groups, the official said. "The situation is under control and police personnel have been deployed in the village," Superintendent of Police (South) Sunita Sawant said.

Goa social welfare minister Subhash Phal Desai, who visited the village on Sunday, said the statue was installed on private land and all permissions from the local panchayat were obtained and the deputy collector was informed.

"No one must have any objection to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Some political forces are instigating locals against the installation of the statue," he said.

Taking to X on Monday, local BJP leader Savio Rodrigues said, "As an Indian Christian I have the highest respect for the contribution of Chhatrapati Shivaji towards protecting our motherland. I am disappointed that some in Goa equate his sacrifices for our motherland as a point of contention to play their communal politics."

Shivaji was a hardcore nationalist and every Indian must be inspired by him because of his immense valour and devotion to Bharat Mata, Rodrigues further said. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 11:16 IST

