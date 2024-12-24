Chaos Erupts as Congress, AAP Councillors Clash at Chandigarh Municipal Body Meet | WATCH

Chandigarh: A scuffle breaks out between Congress , AAP, and BJP councillors during the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation meeting.

Chandigarh Municipal Body Meet

The video of the meeting has surfaced on social media, where councillors can be seen shouting slogans and yelling at each other.

However, the exact reason for the scuffle between Congress, AAP, and BJP councillors during the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation meeting is still not clear.