The Char Dham Yatra has commenced today marking the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. On Saturday morning, a huge crowd of devotees gathered at the Gangotri Dham as the portals of Gangotri Temple are scheduled to open today. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers at Yamuna Mandir and participated in the departure of Maa Yamuna's Doli from village Kharsali. A helicopter was seen showering flower petals on the Uttarakhand CM and devotees.

The Yatra is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India as it covers the tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed to withdraw the daily cap which restricted the number of devotees for the Chardham Yatra.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the Char Dham Yatra has begun from Yamunotri Dham today and after this, the portals of Gangotri Dham will open today. He added, "Kedarnath Dham's portal will open on April 25 and Badrinath Dham's on April 27. The first puja today was held on behalf of PM Modi. Ever since he has become the Prime Minister, Sanatan culture, religious places, and pilgrimages have enhanced. All of this was done under his leadership. So, the first puja was done on his behalf, because he is a devotee of all the four Dhams and Lord Shiv".

#WATCH | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in the departure of Maa Yamuna's Doli from village Kharsali. Visuals from Maa Yamuna Mandir in Kharsali pic.twitter.com/8hvppPCs3a — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP)

It is pertinent to mention that the high-altitude shrines remain shut for around six months every year, opening in summer (April or May) and closing with the onset of winter (October or November). During the Yatra, the Char Dham pilgrimage starts from Yamunotri, proceeds towards Gangotri, onto Kedarnath and finally ends at Badrinath. The journey can be completed by road or by air since helicopter services are also available. Some devotees even do a Do Dham Yatra or a pilgrimage to the two most popular shrines - Kedarnath and Badrinath.

On Friday, CM Dhami participated in the launch program of 'Rishikesh to Char Dham Yatra - 2023" at ISBT Rishikesh and stated that the Uttarakhand government is determined to ensure a safe Yatra. "The state government is determined to ensure a safe Char Dham Yatra. The preparations related to Char Dham Yatra are being constantly reviewed by the government at every level. It will be our endeavour that every devotee who returns to his home after the completion of the yatra, should take with him the golden memories of the time spent in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand," he added.

