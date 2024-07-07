Published 14:32 IST, July 7th 2024
Chardham Yatra Halted in View of Heavy Rain Alert in Uttarakhand's Garhwal
The Chardham yatra was temporarily suspended on Sunday in view of the weather department's prediction of heavy to very heavy rains in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand on July 7-8.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Chardham Yatra Halted in View of Heavy Rain Alert in Uttarakhand's Garhwal | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:32 IST, July 7th 2024