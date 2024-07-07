sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:32 IST, July 7th 2024

Chardham Yatra Halted in View of Heavy Rain Alert in Uttarakhand's Garhwal

The Chardham yatra was temporarily suspended on Sunday in view of the weather department's prediction of heavy to very heavy rains in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand on July 7-8.

Press Trust Of India
Chardham Yatra start
Chardham Yatra Halted in View of Heavy Rain Alert in Uttarakhand's Garhwal | Image: PTI
