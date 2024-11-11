sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Check Age of Consumers at Liquor Shops: Supreme Court Seeks Centre’s Reply on Plea

Published 17:31 IST, November 11th 2024

Check Age of Consumers at Liquor Shops: Supreme Court Seeks Centre’s Reply on Plea

Supreme Court sought a reply from Centre on petition seeking direction for comprehensive policy to enforce mandatory age verification at liquor sales points.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
SC seeks reply from Centre over a plea demanding strict checking of age of liquor consumers at sale points
SC seeks reply from Centre over a plea demanding strict checking of age of liquor consumers at sale points | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

17:31 IST, November 11th 2024