sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Jharkhand Elections | Middle-East Conflict | Elon Musk | India Economic Summit | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Checking Bags Normal Procedure, Uddhav Thackeray Seeking Votes by Whining: Devendra Fadnavis

Published 09:07 IST, November 13th 2024

Checking Bags Normal Procedure, Uddhav Thackeray Seeking Votes by Whining: Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis has said Uddhav Thackeray was trying to divert the attention by needlessly protesting against the checking of his bags by poll officials

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis has said Uddhav Thackeray was trying to divert the attention by needlessly protesting against the checking of his bags by poll officials | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

09:00 IST, November 13th 2024