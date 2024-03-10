×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 17:40 IST

Cheetah Gamini Gives Birth To Five Cubs At MP's Kuno National Park; Big Cat Count Rises To 26

Cheetah 'Gamini' on Sunday gave birth to five cubs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of the big cats in the country to 26

Cheetah Gamini gives birth to five cubs at MP's Kuno National Park
Cheetah Gamini gives birth to five cubs at MP's Kuno National Park | Image:X
Bhopal: Cheetah 'Gamini' on Sunday gave birth to five cubs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of the big cats in the country to 26, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav told PTI.

Taking to social media platform X, the Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change said, "High Five, Kuno! Female cheetah Gamini, aged about 5 years, brought from Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, South Africa, has given birth to 5 cubs today." The number of cheetah cubs born in India now stands at 13, the minister added.

This is the fourth cheetah litter on Indian soil and the first litter of cheetahs brought from South Africa, Yadav informed.

"Congratulations to all, especially the team of forest officers, vets, and field staff who have ensured a stress-free environment for cheetahs, which has led to successful mating and birth of the cubs. The total number of cheetahs, including cubs in Kuno National Park, is 26. Gamini's legacy leaps forward: Introducing her adorable cubs," the Union Minister stated.

Under the ambitious cheetah reintroduction project, eight Namibian cheetahs, comprising five females and three males, were released into enclosures at KNP on September 17 in 2022.

Published March 10th, 2024 at 17:40 IST

