Updated March 10th, 2024 at 17:40 IST
Cheetah Gamini Gives Birth To Five Cubs At MP's Kuno National Park; Big Cat Count Rises To 26
Cheetah 'Gamini' on Sunday gave birth to five cubs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of the big cats in the country to 26
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Bhopal: Cheetah 'Gamini' on Sunday gave birth to five cubs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of the big cats in the country to 26, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav told PTI.
Taking to social media platform X, the Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change said, "High Five, Kuno! Female cheetah Gamini, aged about 5 years, brought from Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, South Africa, has given birth to 5 cubs today." The number of cheetah cubs born in India now stands at 13, the minister added.
Advertisement
This is the fourth cheetah litter on Indian soil and the first litter of cheetahs brought from South Africa, Yadav informed.
"Congratulations to all, especially the team of forest officers, vets, and field staff who have ensured a stress-free environment for cheetahs, which has led to successful mating and birth of the cubs. The total number of cheetahs, including cubs in Kuno National Park, is 26. Gamini's legacy leaps forward: Introducing her adorable cubs," the Union Minister stated.
Advertisement
Under the ambitious cheetah reintroduction project, eight Namibian cheetahs, comprising five females and three males, were released into enclosures at KNP on September 17 in 2022.
Advertisement
Published March 10th, 2024 at 17:40 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
IPL 2024: Strongest probable playing XIs of IPL teamsSports 17 minutes ago
Janhvi Kapoor Glitters In Sheer Blue SareeWeb Stories25 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.