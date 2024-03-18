×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

Cheetah Gamini Gives Birth to Sixth Cub at Kuno National Park, Confirms Union Minister

Cheetah 'Gamini' on Monday gave birth to sixth cub in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of the big cats in the country to 27.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Cheetah Gamini gives birth to sixth cub at MP's Kuno National Park
Cheetah Gamini gives birth to sixth cub at MP's Kuno National Park | Image:X
Bhopal: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav announced that the South African cheetah Gamini, currently residing in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, has given birth to six cubs, not 5 as reported early. 

In a post on his official X account on Monday morning, Yadav shared a heartwarming video featuring all six cubs with a caption, "Gamini's legacy leaps forward! There is no end to joy: It is not five, but six cubs! A week after the news of five cubs born to Gamini, it is now confirmed that Gamini, the South African cheetah mother, has given birth to six cubs, a record of sorts for a first-time mother." 

Watch here:  

Earlier, on March 10, the Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change had stated that Gamini had delivered five cubs. Consequently, the cheetah population at Kuno National Park has now increased to 27, including cubs. 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

Viral

