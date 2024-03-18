Advertisement

Bhopal: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav announced that the South African cheetah Gamini, currently residing in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, has given birth to six cubs, not 5 as reported early.

In a post on his official X account on Monday morning, Yadav shared a heartwarming video featuring all six cubs with a caption, "Gamini's legacy leaps forward! There is no end to joy: It is not five, but six cubs! A week after the news of five cubs born to Gamini, it is now confirmed that Gamini, the South African cheetah mother, has given birth to six cubs, a record of sorts for a first-time mother."

Advertisement

Watch here:

Gamini's legacy leaps forward!



There is no end to joy: It is not five, but six cubs!



A week after the news of five cubs born to Gamini, it is now confirmed that Gamini, the South African cheetah mother, has given birth to six cubs, a record of sorts for a first-time mother.… pic.twitter.com/03ocLegBu0 — Bhupender Yadav (मोदी का परिवार) (@byadavbjp) March 18, 2024

Earlier, on March 10, the Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change had stated that Gamini had delivered five cubs. Consequently, the cheetah population at Kuno National Park has now increased to 27, including cubs.