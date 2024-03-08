×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 07:40 IST

Chennai Airport's New Terminal to Enable More Domestic & international Flyers Along with Flights

Upon completion, the new terminal will be flanked by two domestic ones, increasing Meenambakkam’s annual capacity from 25 to 35 million passengers.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Media reports indicate that this will expand the airport's total size to 197,000 square metres and will help to increase the annual passenger handling capacity from 25 million to 35 million.
Media reports indicate that this will expand the airport's total size to 197,000 square metres and will help to increase the annual passenger handling capacity from 25 million to 35 million. | Image:PIB
  • 2 min read
Chennai: The city airport will soon get a new terminal, expected to be completed within two years to cater to both international and domestic passengers and will occupy the site where the old international arrival building once stood, media reports said on Friday. 

An English daily citing an official from the Airports Authority of India said that the demolition of the old structure is already finished, and construction is scheduled to commence this month after the site was handed over to the contractor. Spanning approximately 60,000 square metres, the new terminal will merge with the existing phase 1 integrated terminal (T2), creating a larger facility capable of accommodating the needs of both domestic and international flights.

Upon completion, the integrated terminal will be flanked by two domestic terminals. Media indicate that this will expand the airport's total size to 197,000 square metres and will help  e to increase the annual passenger handling capacity from 25 million to 35 million. This move will then address the growing demand for air travel in the region. The primary objective of the new terminal is to provide flexibility in handling passenger traffic. It will be equipped with facilities to serve both domestic and international passengers, allowing for efficient routing based on demand. With Chennai airport currently handling around 50,000 domestic passengers daily, the additional space provided by the new terminal will enable airlines to schedule more flights, particularly during peak hours, festivals, and long weekends, reports added.

Also, the integrated terminal will feature additional aerobridges for boarding and disembarking, facilitating the smooth operation of international flights. Passengers can also expect the implementation of modern technologies such as self-baggage drop facilities, passenger flow monitoring systems, e-gates, 3D sensors for boarding, and specialised baggage scanning systems. 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 07:40 IST

