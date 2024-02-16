Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 12:00 IST

Chennai-Bengaluru Double Decker Service Now Includes Six Non-AC Coaches

The Chennai-Bengaluru Double Decker Express and Coimbatore-Bengaluru UDAY see revised coach compositions, attributed to maintenance changes and passenger demand

Garvit Parashar
Chennai-Bengaluru Double Decker Service Now Includes Six Non-AC Coaches | Image:ANI (Representational Image)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Chennai-Bengaluru Double Decker Express started its journey with updated coach count on Thursday with hundreds of passengers in the new non-AC second class coaches and one general coach.

Following the revision, which saw a change from 10 AC double-decker coaches to eight AC double-decker coaches, five non-AC coaches, and one general class coach, the train now offers a faster journey, covering the entire route within five hours and 10 minutes. This compares favorably to other superfast trains, which typically take 6 hours and 15 minutes for the same distance.

Likewise, the Coimbatore-Bengaluru UDAY, previously equipped with seven AC double-decker chair car coaches, will now feature eight AC coaches. The composition of the remaining coaches, including the five 'second sitting non-AC reserved' coaches, will remain unchanged. Additionally, the Bengaluru Double Decker and Coimbatore UDAY express, which previously operated with separate rakes, will now interchange their rakes.

Sources attribute this decision to the relocation of the primary maintenance of the Coimbatore-Bengaluru UDAY express train from Bengaluru to Chennai. This move may have been prompted by the allocation of the maintenance slot in Bengaluru to a Vande Bharat Express.

A rail fan S Vinoth Raj of Katpadi, noted that the Brindavan Express has consistently experienced overcrowding throughout the year. He also mentioned the demand for a new intercity train between Bengaluru and Chennai during daytime hours.

 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 12:00 IST

